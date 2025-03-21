New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Around 388 Indian nationals have been deported from the US since January 2025, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Of these, 333 Indians were deported directly from the US to India on three separate flights in February. Separately, the US, through Panama, "deported 55 Indian nationals, who arrived on commercial flights", Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | 'Remarkable Achievement': PM Narendra Modi Says It's a Proud Moment for India As Coal Production Crosses 1 Billion Tonnes in 2024-25.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked whether the Union government has received the details of the persons to be deported from the US this year, and if the government has requested the US officials to provide adequate facilities for them.

The ministry was also asked whether the Prime Minister had raised concerns with the US President and top US officials for the "ill treatment" meted out to the deportees.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Govt Employees May Not Get Salary Hike Despite Fitment Factor Rising to 2.86; Know Why.

In his reply, Kirti Vardhan Singh said, "Of the 388 Indian nationals deported since January, 333 individuals, after verification, were deported directly from the US to India on three separate chartered flights, which landed on 5th, 15th and 16th February 2025 respectively. Separately, the US, through Panama, deported 55 Indian nationals who arrived in India on commercial flights."

"The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities have recently shared with us information pertaining to an additional 295 individuals, who are detained in their custody with final orders of removal from the US. The Ministry of External Affairs, along with other concerned agencies, is currently verifying the details of these individuals," he said.

The MEA was also asked if the government has any plan to "send our own aircraft" to bring back Indians designated as illegal immigrants by the US and are to be deported in the coming days.

The need to promote safe, orderly and legal migration while cracking down on illegal immigration networks was discussed during the recent visit of the Prime Minister to the US on February 12-13, the Minister of State said.

"India's consistent stance against illegal immigration, while seeking humane treatment of deportees, was reiterated. Both sides acknowledged the need to cooperate closely to aggressively address illegal immigration and human trafficking, by taking strong action against bad actors, criminal facilitators and illegal immigration networks," he said.

The US is deporting only those Indian nationals who have been "apprehended for violating the US immigration laws," Singh said.

"Illegal mobility and migration has many other associated activities, also of an illegal nature. Moreover, those of our nationals who have been enticed into illegal migration have themselves become prey to other crimes. Those who have recently returned have testified to their harrowing experiences," he added.

The Government of India is focused on identifying and taking strong action against the illegal immigration agents, the migration rackets and the entire criminal ecosystem, on which such illegal immigration thrives, the Minister of State said.

A batch of 104 Indian immigrants were deported by the US in a C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the US Air Force that landed at the Amritsar airport on February 5. This was the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

The treatment meted out to these deportees had kicked up a nationwide outrage.

"The US Standard Operating Procedure to organise and execute deportations effective from November 2012 calls for the use of restraints on deportees," Singh said.

The ministry has "strongly registered its concerns" with the US authorities on the treatment meted out to deportees on the flight that landed on February 5, particularly with respect to use of shackles, especially on women, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)