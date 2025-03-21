Mumbai, March 21: As the 8th Pay Commission is set to be formally constituted in April 2025, central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting a pay hike. Discussions have focused on the fitment factor, a key multiplier used to revise salaries and pensions under the 8th Pay Commission. Speculation suggests that the fitment factor could range from 1.92 to 2.86, though many misunderstand its impact.

The fitment factor applies only to the basic pay, not the gross salary, which includes other components like Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA). 8th Pay Commission: Check Expected Salary Hikes, Pension Revisions for Govt Employees and Pensioners.

For example, under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was 2.57, raising the basic pay from INR 7,000 to INR 18,000. However, the overall salary hike for employees in Levels 1–3 was only about 15%, far less than the expected increase based on the fitment factor. Higher pay levels saw slightly better hikes. 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employee To Get Minimum 5 Promotion During Their Service Period? Check Latest Update.

Impact of Fitment Factor on Overall Salary in Past

6th Pay Commission: Fitment factor 1.86, pay hike 54%

7th Pay Commission: Fitment factor 2.57, pay hike 14.3%

Earlier Pay Commissions: Pay hikes ranged from 14.2% to 31% based on varying fitment factors.

While government employees expect a decent raise in line with living costs, past trends suggest the overall increase might not directly correlate with the fitment factor. It will be interesting to see how the 8th Pay Commission addresses the hopes and demands of government employees.

