Shimla, Jan 8 (PTI) As many as 39,220 jobs were provided to youths in Himachal Pradesh in the past two years, out of which 13,704 jobs were in the government sector alone, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

The chief minister also said that recruitment process was ongoing to fill vacant posts in various departments as he reviewed the functioning of the Labour and Employment Department here.

Sukhu said that the state government was also considering offering overseas employment opportunities to skilled workers.

To enhance job placements, steps are being taken to improve the skills of the youth so that they could secure job opportunities in foreign countries, he said.

The Himachal Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai-based company EFS Facility Services and five people from the state have been provided with employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

He directed the department's officers to monitor and ensure the well-being of candidates working abroad.

Sukhu also instructed the department officials to focus on the digitisation of data and the adoption of modern technology to streamline operations.

The chief minister emphasised that all operations of the department must be digitised and the data of skilled individuals in various fields must be available online, a statement issued here said.

