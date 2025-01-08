Shimla, January 8: A minor rape victim died after delivering a baby boy at a hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, police said on Wednesday. The victim, a resident of Rampur in Shimla district, was taken to the hospital on Tuesday where she died after delivering a baby boy, they said. The newborn has been referred to the IGMC, Shimla, for treatment, police said. A case of rape and relevant section of the POCSO Act has been registered on the complaint of the victim's father, they said. 'Untorn Clothes of Alleged Victim Denotes Consent': Punjab and Haryana High Court Acquits Man in Rape Case After Observing Discrepancy in Victim's Testimony.

The victim's father in his complaint said that his daughter complained of stomach ache following which she was taken to the hospital and she was found to be seven months pregnant according to the ultrasound reports. Despite repeated efforts by the family members, the minor girl was tight-lipped and did not reveal anything about the accused.

