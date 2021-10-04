Bengaluru, Oct 4 (PTI) Karnataka on Monday logged 397 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,78,286 and the toll to 37,832.

The day also saw 693 discharges, which took the total number of recoveries in the state to 29,28,433.

Out of 397 new cases reported on Monday, 166 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 121 discharges and five deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state was 11,992.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.50 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 3.27 per cent.

Behind Bengaluru Urban in number of deaths was Dakshina Kannada (3), followed by others.

In the number of cases, Dakshina Kannada reported 45, Mysuru 40, Hassan 33, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,47,258, followed by Mysuru 1,78,203 and Tumakuru 1,20,292.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 1,223,448, followed by Mysuru 1,75,286 and Tumakuru 1,18,840.

Cumulatively a total of 4,81,20,614 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 78,958 were on Monday alone.

