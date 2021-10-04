Mumbai, October 4: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit cards for MAH LLB 5 Years CET 2021. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the cell. Candidates who have applied for the entrance test for LLB 5-year course can visit the official website of the MAH CET at cetcell.mahacet.org to view and download their admit cards for the same. ICAR PG 2021 Answer Key Released by NTA, Here’s How Candidates Can Download Answer Key Online at icar.nta.ac.in.

The MAH-LLB 5-Years (Five Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021 will be conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on October 8, 2021. Candidates can access their hall tickets by entering their application number and date of birth and logging into the official website of the cell. Scroll down to know the steps for downloading the MAH LLB 5 Years CET Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How To Download MAH LLB 5 Years CET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the cell at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the home page click on the link that says, 'MAH -LLB-5Yrs-CET 2021'

A new web page will open

Enter your application number and DOB

Click on Login

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. The admit card will carry important instructions and details regarding the test. Aspirants, appearing for MAH LLB 5 Years CET 2021 are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any query or discrepancies in the admit card.

