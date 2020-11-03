Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 3 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya on Tuesday, said National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 1:13 am today.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

