Jammu, Mar 10 (PTI) Four people were on Friday arrested for allegedly harassing schoolgoing girls in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said.

Taking cognizance of complaints against harassment, special parties deployed at public places, especially around schools and colleges arrested the four accused, a police spokesperson said

Also Read | Indian Air Force To Get Six Dornier-228 Aircrafts From HAL at Rs 667 Crore.

A drive against such anti-social elements was launched in Samba under the guidance of Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh, the spokesperson said.

SSP Tosh has issued directions to officers to set up checkpoints outside schools and colleges and apprehend all those involved in such activities.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Was Part of Money Laundering Nexus, Says ED; AAP Leader Sent to ED Custody Till March 17 in Excise Policy Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)