Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday handed over appointment letters to newly recruited constables in the Uttarakhand Police.

Shah was attending an event held to mark four years of the Pushkar Singh Dhami government in Uttarakhand. Among those who received appointment letters on stage were Aman Singh, Akash, Abhay Chauhan, Arjun Nath Goswami, and Yogesh Nath.

During the program, citizenship certificates were also granted to 162 refugees who had migrated from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Among those who received the certificates on stage were Shailesh, associated with the priestly family of the revered Hinglaj Mata Temple in Balochistan, Pakistan. Jaspal Kumar from Bhattagram, Pakistan. Durganath T Rajput, who came to India after facing harassment against women in Karachi, Pakistan, and Hanseri Bai from Afghanistan.

On this occasion, the Union Home Minister also launched the e-Zero FIR system in Uttarakhand. Initiated under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the e-Zero FIR system has been developed to provide quick assistance to victims of financial cyber fraud cases involving amounts above Rs 1 lakh.

Complaints received through the 1930 helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal will now be registered as e-Zero FIRs at the state cyber police station in Dehradun and immediately forwarded to the concerned police station through the CCTNS network.

This system will enable the police to take swift action within the golden hour, begin evidence collection promptly, and freeze suspicious transactions, thereby increasing the chances of recovering the defrauded money.

During the event, the book "Vikalp Rahit Sankalp," written by Girja Shankar Joshi and based on a compilation of speeches by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, was also released. A short film highlighting the state government's historic decisions and various public welfare schemes was screened as part of the program.

The ceremony celebrates the completion of four years of the Dhami government in Uttarakhand, showcasing the state's developmental achievements and governance initiatives during this period. The Union Home Minister's presence at the event underscores the significance of the occasion and the central government's support for the state's development agenda. (ANI)

