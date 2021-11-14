Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Four teenage boys were killed and another three injured when a truck trailer ploughed into the members of a wedding party standing on the roadside in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Sunday evening, police said.

The accident took place in an area under the Hanuman Nagar police station limits and the reason why the victims had stopped at the spot was not immediately clear.

Also Read | Defence Ministry Formally Lifts Ban on Italian Firms Leonardo SpA, AgustaWestland.

The deceased were identified as Neeraj (16), Kuldeep (14), Rajendra and Manoj (both 18), the police said, adding that the injured -- all aged around 17 -- are being treated at the district hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)