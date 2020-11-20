Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI) Four boys of a family aged between seven and 11 drowned on Friday in a pond when they entered it for a bath at a village in Narayanpet district in Telangana, police said.

The children accompanied their parents who gathered in Nandya Nayak Thanda village, about 160 km from here, for a death ritual and after that five children went to take bath in the pond.

Also Read | ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched.

However four of them drowned and their bodies had been recovered, a police official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)