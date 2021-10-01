New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four people for allegedly operating an illegal international telephone exchange in central Delhi Hauz Qazi area, officials said on Friday.

The exchange used to convert internet-based international calls into voice calls resulting in loss of revenue to the government, the police said.

The mastermind has been identified as Mohammad Irfan, a resident of Chandani Chowk here , they said.

Police said the illegal exchange used to receive around 50,000 calls everyday, the maximum of which were from the Gulf nations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls were coming daily from Gulf countries and Pakistan via this illegal telephone exchange.

The cyber cell team of the central district busted the gang, police said.

