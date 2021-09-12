Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar on Sunday visited the families of those affected due to a cloudburst at Kafarnar Bahak, in the upper region of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of four people, including three minors, all members of a nomad family from Rajouri were killed after a massive cloudburst hit Kafarnar Bahak in the upper reaches of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday night, officials said.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority, four bodies have been found whereas a search operation is underway for one missing person.

During the visit, the DC took a review of the ground situation and directed the authorities concerned to provide every type of assistance to the family members and also expressed his grief over the loss of human lives.

The DC also urged officers to immediately restore the essential services like water and power supply, that were disrupted due to the flash floods driven by the cloudburst. He also visited the hospital and met the injured persons and enquired about their health and directed the health authorities to provide proper medical treatment.

The DC was accompanied by the Superintendent of Police, Sopore, and other functionaries. (ANI)

