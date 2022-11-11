Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) Four militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba, who were planning to plant improvised explosive devices to cause damage to security forces, have been arrested in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

The police along with security forces arrested the four men and recovered incriminating materials, including explosive substances, from their possession.

A police spokesman identified the accused as Karamat-ul-lah Reshi and Suhail Bashir Ganai, both residents of Chewa Uller Tral. Adil Ghani Lon, a resident of Karamulla Tral; and Irshad Ahmed Kumar, a resident of Tral-e-Payeen, are the other two held in the case.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the militant associates were in touch with LeT terrorist commander Babar alias Samama (a resident of PoK).

They were also planning to plant IEDs (improvised explosive devices) in Tral area with the intend to cause damage to police and security forces, the spokesman said.

He added that they were also involved in transportation of arms and ammunition and other logistic support to active terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

A case has been registered and further investigation has been set in motion, the spokesman added.

