New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Four members of a family sustained burn injuries on Wednesday after two LPG cylinders caught fire in west Delhi, police said.

The victims have been identified as Shalender (45), Koshlender (30), Rani (15) and Shubham (nine), they said.

While Shalender and Rani have suffered 80 per cent burn injuries, Shubham has sustained 40 per cent burns and Koshlender 30 per cent, the police said.

According to the police, two PCR calls were received regarding the incident at Ravi Nagar Extension.

On reaching the spot, the police found out that the four victims were rushed to a hospital by the locals, a senior officer said.

"Subsequently, they were referred to the Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. During inquiry, it was revealed that while changing LPG cylinders, the cylinders accidently leaked, the house caught fire and the family members sustained burn injuries," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Prashant Priya Gautam said.

A case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, the police said.

All the injured persons are under treatment and not in a condition to give their statements, they added.

