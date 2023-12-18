India News | 4 People from Nagaland Killed in Collision Between SUVs in Assam's Silonijan

Dimapur, Dec 18 (PTI) Four people from Nagaland, including three women, were killed in a collision between two SUVs in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.

A Nagaland-registered Gypsy with seven people was heading to Mon from Dimapur when the vehicle collided with an Assam-registered Mahindra Thar near Silonijan in the early hours, they said.

Also Read | West Bengal: IAF Personnel Detained in Barrackpore for Firing at Cop's House.

Three people were also injured in the accident and one of them is stated to be critical, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bokajan Rustom Brahma said.

It is suspected that speeding has led to the accident, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Also Read | TMC-Congress-Left Alliance Possible in West Bengal; INDIA Bloc PM Face To Be Decided Post-Poll, Says Mamata Banerjee.

The three injured have been admitted to a hospital in Dimapur, he said.

The deceased were identified as N Langphong Konyak (35), who was the driver of the Gypsy, Neangmei B Konyak (33), Nyamshan (26) and Ngapya (27), police said.

Those injured were Atai Konyak (25), Kaihong Konyak (20) and Angluh Konyak (15).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)