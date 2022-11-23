New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) A three-day mega event to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of 17th century Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, who defended Assam from Mughal invaders, began here on Wednesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the celebrations this morning in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also Read | Delhi’s Jama Masjid Bans Solitary, Group Entry of Women and Girls, Place Three Plaques of ‘Diktat’ Outside Mosque.

Referring to Lachit as a "total patriot", she said it is important for every Indian to know about his indomitable display of valour and courage, along with strategy in the battlefield.

She also suggested that the Assam government organise similar events highlighting the Ahom era in various parts of the country and said she would request the Union Ministry of Culture to cooperate with it.

Also Read | Tripura: BJP, CPI Workers Clash in Khowai District; Party Leaders Trade Barbs.

Sitharaman also inaugurated an exhibition displaying artefacts covering the 2,000 years of Assam history. Appreciating the tradition of writing chronicles, called 'buranjis', and the architectural uniqueness as is found in the 'maidams' (graves) of Charaideo, she requested the Assam government to take all necessary measures for the preservation and protection of this cultural heritage.

Paying rich tributes to the great Ahom army general, Sarma said the saga of courage, patriotism and sacrifice displayed by Lachit is undoubtedly one of the most glorious chapters of Indian history.

It was Lachit's leadership and generalship in the Battle of Saraighat of 1671 that ensured the continuation of Ahom rule, which in turn led to the preservation of indigenous Assamese identity and culture, he said.

According to him, the purpose of organising Lachit's birth anniversary in the national capital is to make the people of India realise that "India had better kings and monarchs than Aurangzeb".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the valedictory function of the celebrations as chief guest on Friday.

Sarma also announced that a grand memorial would be built at the maidam of Lachit in Jorhat district of Assam, and a statue of the Ahom general installed at the premises of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy among other measures.

Later, a panel discussion on the subject "Ahom saga of hope, skills and courage", moderated by former Assam chief secretary Jishnu Barua was held.

In the evening a cultural programme was held at Sunder Nursery which was attended among others by Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Sarma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)