Mumbai, November 23: The iconic Jama Masjid in Delhi recently issued an order banning entry of solitary girls or groups of girls at the mosque. As per reports, girls or group of girls have been banned from entering the historic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. An order regarding the same was issues by the Jama Masjid administration.

As per reports, the masjid administration has also put a plaque outside the mosque which states that girls are not allowed to enter the Jama Masjid. Reportedly, the plaque has been put up outside all the three gates of the mosque. The incident of girls being barred from entering the mosque comes at a time when women of the Muslim community are fighting for their rights globally. HC Asks Delhi Waqf Board to File Note on Appointment of Jama Masjid Imam.

People took offense and even criticised the administration after news of girls being banned from entering the mosque came to light. Reportedly, people from all walks of life have criticised the Jama Masjid administration's order stating the decision as a fundamentalist mentality.

Shahid Saeed, spokesperson of the Muslim National Forum said that the mindset is wrong while criticising the decision, reports Jagran. Saeed said that place of worship should be open to everyone. "Why this second-class treatment of women here. There is no such difference in the religious places of other religions," he added. Burqa Ban: Switzerland Proposes $1,000 Fine on Those Violating Ban on Face Coverings in Public; To Implement Prohibition With Few Exemptions.

As per the plaque put outside the mosque "it is forbidden for girls/women to enter Jama Masjid alone". Defending the administration's decision, Jama Masjid, spokesman Sabiullah said that there are many couples who visit the mosque whose behavior is not according to the religion. Furthermore, the spokesman said that young women and girls come to Jama Masjid to make videos for social media due to which the worshipers are inconvenienced.

