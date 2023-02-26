Khargone, February 26: Forty three people fell ill after having food at a marriage function in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said on Sunday.

The wedding function was held in Khargone's New Housing Board Colony on Saturday night. After having fruit custard there, 43 people suffered from vomiting due to food poisoning, district hospital's Dr B M Chouhan said. Madhya Pradesh: Nine Children Fall Ill After Eating 'Ratanjot' Seeds in Raisen.

The patients were given medication at the district hospital, he said, adding that all of them were out of danger. Most of them were discharged after initial treatment, he said. Uttar Pradesh: 16 Children Fall Ill After Eating Poisonous Jatropha Fruit by 'Mistaking It for Almond' in Mirzapur.

Mohanlal Patidar, a patient's relative, said after consuming custard, the people started vomiting and were taken to the district hospital where they got relief after being given medicines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)