Raisen, February 25: Nine children in the 11-14 age group fell ill after consuming 'ratanjot' seeds in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Saturday, an official said. The incident took place in Begumganj town, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, he added. 25 CRPF Jawans Suffer Food Poisoning in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, 18 Discharged from Hospital.

"After consuming these seeds, they complained of uneasiness and vomiting and were taken to the local government hospital. Four of them have been referred to Raisen district hospital for further treatment," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Sunil Barkade said. Maharashtra: 12 Cows Die of Suspected Acidosis at Kaneri Math Shelter in Kolhapur.

Ratanjot roots are used in medicines as well as dyes and cosmetics, though concerns have been raised that some chemicals in it could be harmful to the liver.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)