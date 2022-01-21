Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI) Telangana on Friday reported 4,416 new COVID-19 cases and pushed the tally to 7,26,819 while two fatalities took the death toll to 4,069.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 1,670 followed by the districts of Medchal Malkajgiri (417) and Ranga Reddy (301), said a bulletin providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 1,920 people recovered from the infection during the day. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,93,623.

The number of active cases was 29,127, the bulletin said.

It said 1,20,243 samples were tested today and the total number of samples tested till date was 3,11,69,198.

The samples tested per million population was 8,37,431.

The case fatality rate was 0.56 per cent and the recovery rate 95.43 per cent.

