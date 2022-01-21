With NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2021 for Round 1 expected tomorrow, the MCC has released an important update about Reporting Process for Allotted Colleges. According to the latest notification, Medical Counselling Committee has permitted institutes to allow candidates to report to their allotted institutes in Hybrid Mode. With this facility, candidates who are shortlisted for admission against MD and MS seats will be able to now report to allotted medical colleges and institutes either in online or offline format. This special provision has been allowed by NBEMS and MCC in the light the prevailing COVID-19 situation and lockdown measures which are in place in different cities and states. NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Open on mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here

While candidates have now been allowed to report to allotted medical colleges either in online or offline format, MCC has also said that for candidates who opt for online reporting will be granted only provisional admission. Admission of such candidates will be confirmed only after final physical verification of documents is done at the time of physical joining along with the medical fitness at the college. On similar lines, for candidates who want to opt for up-gradation to MCC NEET PG counselling Round 2 while retaining Round 1 seat, such candidates will have to ‘Report physically’ at the allotted institute to confirm their admission.

Candidates should note that MCC will release NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2021 for Round 1 tomorrow i.e. on 22nd January. And thereafter, candidates will have to report to allotted institutes between 23rd to 28th January 2022. GATE 2022 Admit Card Released At gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Here Are The Steps to Download Hall Ticket

Along with permitting online reporting to allotted institutes for NEET PG Counselling 2021, MCC has shared come key points that candidates should keep in mind:

Candidates opting for the online reporting option can join the allotted college by sending a confirmatory email regarding the acceptance of seat and uploading scanned copies of relevant documents. Verification of these candidates will be done through the scanned copies of documents.

Email id and phone number of the Principal, or the Nodal Officer of college for online reporting should be displayed on respective college websites.

The college authorities should generate ‘Admission Letter’ online through intramcc portal for candidates reporting online and send one copy of Admission Letter to candidate and endorse one copy to MCC on Email Id: pgmcconlinereporting@gmail.com

The candidates who join their seat of Round 1 and later want to resign the same can do so till 4 pm of February 3 after which they will be considered as part of Round-2 and same rules will apply as applicable for Round- 2 of counselling.

Candidates who want to avail ‘Free Exit’ option in Round-1 need not report at the allotted college.

