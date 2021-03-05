Bhopal, Mar 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 457 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,63,747, Health department officials said.

The COVID-19 toll remained at 3,866 with no death recorded in the last 24 hours, they added.

No fresh case was reported in 11 of 52 districts in the state.

A total of 308 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,56,424.

With 176 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 60,386, while that of Bhopal rose to 44,474 with addition of 77 cases.

Indore has so far reported 933 deaths and Bhopal 618.

Indore is now left with 1,330 active cases while Bhopal has 598 such cases.

With 16,921 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 58.63 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,63,747, New cases 457, Death toll 3,866, Recovered 2,56,424, Active cases 3,457, Number of tests so far 58,63,341.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)