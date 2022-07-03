Thane, Jul 3 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 457 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection tally to 7,28,968, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of these cases on Saturday, the district currently has 4,979 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

One death was reported on Saturday, which raised the COVID-19 toll in the district to 11,908, the official said, adding that the recovery count in Thane has reached 7,101,624.

