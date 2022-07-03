Mumbai, July 3: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Apart from this, heavy rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Gujarat, the Konkan & Goa region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, and the Kerala & Mahe region.

The IMD has issued an orange alert from July 3 to 5 for several districts of Odisha Due to heavy rainfall. The rains in Odisha are due to the formation of a low-pressure area, said IMD. Mumbai High Tide Calendar for July 2022: Here’s the Timetable of High and Low Tides for July During Monsoon.

According to IMD, central, and northeastern states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, the Assam & Meghalaya region, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

IMD has said that strong winds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph would flow Southwest Arabian Sea and adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea. Similarly, squally winds would flow along and off Gujarat coast, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal coasts. Meanwhile, fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2022 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).