Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 25 (ANI): A group of 46 Pakistani nationals including 23 children, who were supposed to be repatriated from Amritsar, were sent back from the Attari-Wagah border after the Pakistan government denied entry to them over non-availability of proper COVID report.

"We got tested on Monday but the Pakistan government did not approve. Our tests are being done again," says Wazir, a Pakistan national.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered Almost A Month After She Went Missing; One Arrested.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Arunpal Singh, Protocol Officer at Attari-Wagah Border said, "These people have arrived in India a year ago to visit the sacred places and were stranded in Amritsar due to COVID induced lockdown."

"Earlier also around 15-20 days ago these people came to the Attari-Wagah border without prior permission and were sent back," he added.

Also Read | Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021: Dates for 11-Phases of Panchayat Chunav Announced, Check Full Schedule.

"Today, permission was granted to them but Pakistan officials returned them from the zero line due to the unavailability of a proper Covid report. Their covid tests are being conducted again and will send them tomorrow," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)