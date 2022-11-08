Dibrugarh, Nov 8 (PTI) A 48-year-old man drowned in Brahmaputra in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Tuesday while taking bath on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, officials said.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Project Officer (Dibrugarh) Deepjyoti Hatikakoti said the incident took place near the river bank close to the SP office in Dibrugarh town.

The deceased was identified as Mithu Basfor, a resident of New Market Harijan colony, he added.

"The body of Basfor was recovered from the Brahmaputra by the SDRF team. He drowned in the river while taking a bath," Hatikakoti said.

Another person, identified as Mantu Basfor, was also drowning in the river but he was rescued by locals and rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

