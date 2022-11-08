Gandhinagar, November 8: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its sixth list of 20 candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections. So far, Aam Aadmi Party has announced 73 candidates for Gujarat.

Earlier on November 4, the AAP government announced Isudan Gadhvi, the party's National Joint General Secretary as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Gadhvi is also a member of AAP's National Executive. Isudan Gadhvi Is AAP’s Chief Ministerial Face for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, Announces Arvind Kejriwal.

The party made this announcement following a crowdsourcing campaign under which the people of the state could give their opinion on a number and an email ID shared by the party until 5 pm, November 3. Who Is Isudan Gadhvi? Here's Everything You Need To Know About AAP’s CM Candidate for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched the campaign on October 29 asking people whom they wanted as their chief ministerial candidate.

Prior to the Assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP had conducted a survey in which Bhagwant Mann had been the clear popular choice. Mann went on to become the chief minister of the state.

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Gujarat.

The elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.

