Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 27 (ANI): A 48-year-old Congress panchayat member, Sreeja S, was found dead in a shed near her residence in Aryanad, Kerala, said the police.

Sreeja, a Congress worker, was an elected representative from the Kottakkakam ward. She was rushed to a hospital but declared dead on arrival, said the police.

Preliminary investigation suggests she consumed an acidic substance, raising suspicion of suicide. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

