Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 4,907 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking total count of infections to 17,31,833, the state health department said.

With 125 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll mounted to 45,560, it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, in Bihar Victory Speech at BJP HQ, Says ‘Only Mantra to Win is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

A total of 9,164 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 15,97,255.

The state now has 88,070 active cases.

Also Read | An Indomitable Spirit: Story of a 25-Year-Old Who Defeated COVID-19 Despite an End-Stage Renal Failure and Underwent a Successful Kidney Transplantation.

Mumbai city reported 1,069 fresh cases, taking its overall count to 2,66,748, while the death toll rose to 10,506 with 22 more fatalities, the department said.

The state has so far conducted 96,00,328 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,832 new cases on Wednesday, raising the region's total count to 6,00,550.

A total of 18,164 people have died so far in the region due to COVID-19.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,35,686 and deaths at 10,172.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,32,566 and death toll at 4,381.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,10,571 cases and 3,861 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 64,901 and death count at 1,649.

Latur division has reported 71,410 cases until now and 2,171 fatalities.

Akola division has reported 54,674 cases while 1,298 people have succumbed to the infection until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 1,59,206 infections and 3,710 fatalities.

2,269 COVID-19 patients from other states have been treated in Maharashtra so far, including 154 who died.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 17,31,833, new cases: 4,907, death toll: 45,560, discharged: 15,97,255, active cases: 88,070, people tested so far: 96,00,328.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)