New Delhi, November 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Bihar victory speech, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the only voice of Dalits, marginalised and other exploited sections of the society. The party has emerged successful by adhering to the ideal of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas". Bihar Election Results: NDA Wins Cliffhanger Contest Against RJD-Congress-Left.

Modi claimed that the electorate of Bihar has shown the way to the nation, by choosing the politics of "development". In all the future elections, the only poll plank will be development, he told a gathering of jubilant party workers at the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

"The people of India have clearly stated that the only point of debate during elections would be development in the 21st century India. People of India are asking every other party to come to this plank, and showing them that these are the real issues," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also took a veiled jibe at those questioning the efficacy of EVMs. He said the days are gone when polls used to be rigged when ballots were used. "Earlier, we used to read on the day after polls that several booths were captured," he added.

Modi also pointed out that the BJP not only emerged victorious in Bihar, but was largely successful in the by-elections held across several states. "In UP, MP, Karnataka bypolls, we succeeded in winning the people's confidence," he said.

The PM also made reference to India's solid COVID-19 recovery rate. "India has one of the best COVID-19 response strategies," he said, adding that the election results have "endorsed" it.

Modi also took a swipe at the recent outburst against him by political leaders of Jammu & Kashmir. In an apparent attack on the leadership of National Conference and PDP, the PM said, "Unfortunately, dynasty politics has dominated for a large period in areas stretching from Kashmir to Kanyakumari."

Before Modi, BJP president JP Nadda addressed the party workers who had gathered at the BJP HQ to celebrate the victory in Bihar assembly elections 2020. He credited the triumph of BJP in Bihar and in bypoll assembly seats to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the efforts of scores party workers on the ground.

"This elections show how the Modi government has taken the welfare schemes to the masses and we must also remember that the people of Bihar have chosen Vikasraj instead of Gundaraj," Nadda added.

The BJP chief also highlighted that, in terms of voters involved, this was the biggest election held in the world after the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. "This was India's first big elections after the world was hit by the COVID pandemic. From viewpoint of contributing to the elections to bringing people out to vote for us, it has been a big and defining period," he said.

This was also the first elections which the BJP emphatically won after Nadda took over the party's presidency. After he was appointed as party president last year, the BJP could not form the government in Maharashtra, slipped below the majority mark in Haryana and faced a complete rout in Jharkhand and Delhi.

