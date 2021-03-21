Lucknow, Mar 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh recorded 496 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day which pushed the tally of cases in the state to 6.07 lakh on Sunday, while one person succumbed to the viral disease during the same period, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 141 were reported from Lucknow, 32 from Varanasi, 30 from Allahabad and 28 from Ghaziabad.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Government said the total COVID-19 cases reported so far in the state stands at 6,07,050. The single fatality was reported from Kanpur Dehat, which took the death toll in the state to 8,759.

In a day, 225 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease.

So far, as many as 5,95,743 patients have recovered from the disease leaving 3,036 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the statement said.

