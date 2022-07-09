Gurugram, Jul 9 (PTI) Five armed men allegedly barged into Pataudi house of Badli's Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats and roughed up his cook, asking him to warn the party leader against making any comments on gangsters, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by the cook named Rajiv Kumar, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon when he was alone at home.

"All five were carrying arms. They manhandled me and asked where the MLA was. I told them he was not here. They said that I should warn MLA sir that he should not make any comments about gangsters or he will face the fate of Moosewala," Kumar said, alleging that they also pulled out a gun to threaten him.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against five unknown accused under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (hurt), 452 (house trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and section 25-54-59 of Arms Act at Pataudi police station, police said.

Gurugram police is yet to identify the accused in a case related to extortion call to Sohna MLA. In the past few weeks, about three Haryana MLAs, including Sohna's Sanjay Singh, Safidon's Subash Gangoli and Sonipat's Surender Panwar, have received death threats.

