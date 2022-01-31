Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) Five persons were critically injured in gas cylinder blast at a residential building in south Kolkata's Ekbalpore area on Monday, police said.

The incident happened around 6.30 pm on the second floor of the five-storied building on Ekbalpore Lane, they said.

"A mechanic went there in the evening after the family who lives in that building informed their cooking gas distributor of leakage," a police officer said.

The blast took place when the mechanic was repairing the leakage, he said.

The mechanic and four members of the family, including two women, were injured in the blast, he added.

"All the injured persons are undergoing treatment at a private nursing home," the officer said.

