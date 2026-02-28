New Delhi, February 28: Gold prices in India held relatively stable on Saturday, February 28, 2026, tracking steady global bullion trends and currency movements. Domestic markets took cues from international spot prices as investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of upcoming global economic data. Retail demand in key jewellery markets was moderate, with slight regional variations. Check the latest gold prices in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

As per the latest market averages, 24 carat gold is trading at around Rs 1,61,570 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near Rs 1,48,100 per 10 grams in most major cities. Local fluctuations in select markets were seen due to supply factors and dealer pricing.

City wise prices largely remained uniform across metros and tier-two cities, with minor variations seen between markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures showed limited volatility as traders adopted a cautious stance. Analysts note that near-term price direction may continue to depend on US dollar strength, global inflation data and geopolitical developments. Silver Rate Today, February 26, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) – February 28, 2026

City 22 Carat (Standard) 24 Carat (Pure) Delhi Rs 1,48,100 Rs 1,61,570 Mumbai Rs 1,48,100 Rs 1,61,570 Chennai Rs 1,48,100 Rs 1,61,570 Kolkata Rs 1,47,350 Rs 1,61,000 Bengaluru Rs 1,48,100 Rs 1,61,570 Hyderabad Rs 1,48,100 Rs 1,61,570 Ahmedabad Rs 1,48,100 Rs 1,61,570 Jaipur Rs 1,48,100 Rs 1,61,570 Lucknow Rs 1,48,100 Rs 1,61,570 Bhopal Rs 1,48,100 Rs 1,61,570 Srinagar Rs 1,48,100 Rs 1,61,570 Jodhpur Rs 1,48,100 Rs 1,61,570 Noida Rs 1,48,100 Rs 1,61,570 Ghaziabad Rs 1,48,100 Rs 1,61,570 Gurugram Rs 1,48,100 Rs 1,61,570

Overall, gold prices in India remained firm on February 28, 2026, supported by steady external cues and cautious investor positioning. While short-term fluctuations may continue amid currency and macroeconomic developments, analysts maintain that gold retains its appeal as a hedge against uncertainty. Buyers planning purchases are advised to check real time local rates, as final retail prices may vary slightly depending on taxes, making charges and jeweller margins.

