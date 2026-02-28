Andheri, February 28: In a major crackdown on human trafficking, Mumbai Police have busted an international s*x racket operating out of a hotel in Andheri East. According to the police, two Ugandan women who were lured to India on the pretext of employment were allegedly forced into prostitution. Four hotel employees have been arrested, while the hotel owner and a Kenyan woman, believed to be the key link in the racket, are currently absconding.

The action followed a complaint lodged by a female officer at the Santacruz police station. Acting on confidential information about suspicious activities at Hotel Villa Palace on AK Road in Andheri (East), the police conducted a raid at the premises. Thane Police Bust S*x Racket in Wagle Estate, TV Actor Allegedly Working as Pimp Arrested.

Based on the tip-off, the raid uncovered shocking details. Investigations revealed that the two Ugandan women, aged 30 and 36, had been brought to India with promises of jobs. However, after their arrival, they were allegedly confined to the hotel and forced into prostitution.

Police officials stated that a Kenyan citizen identified as Jasmine played a crucial role in bringing the women to Mumbai, arranging their accommodation, and coordinating meetings with clients. The victims’ movements were reportedly strictly restricted. Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: 8 Women Rescued After Police Bust Prostitution Ring at Pramila Bar and Restaurant in Chembur, 3 Including Owner Arrested.

The probe also uncovered serious violations of regulations governing foreign nationals. The hotel management allegedly failed to maintain proper records of foreign guests and did not submit the mandatory Form C as required by law. The absence of the women’s names in the hotel register suggests a deliberate attempt at conspiracy and concealment of evidence.

During the raid, hotel manager Vivekkumar Vaidyanath Yadav (26) and housekeeping staff members Anilkumar Joku Pushpakar (24), Dheeraj Madhukar Jawale (35), and Mahesh Rajpal Rajwaria (45) were arrested.

Police are now searching for hotel owner Akshay Dilip Shedge and the absconding Kenyan national, Jasmine. CCTV footage from the hotel has been seized and is being closely examined.

Officials stated that the case may not be limited to a single establishment. A larger international human trafficking network is suspected, and further revelations and arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

