Chennai, February 28: Gold prices in Dubai witnessed marginal movement on Saturday, February 28, 2026, in line with steady global bullion trends and currency fluctuations. The precious metal continued to hover near recent highs as investors tracked US dollar movement, Treasury yields and evolving global interest rate expectations. Retail demand across the UAE remained stable, supporting prices amid cautious international sentiment. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, February 28, in AED, USD and INR below.

Market participants continue to monitor global macroeconomic indicators and geopolitical developments, which remain key drivers of short term price direction. Buyers in Dubai are advised to track daily fluctuations before making major purchases, as volatility persists in the international gold market. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 27.

Dubai Gold Price Today, February 28, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 626.50 170.60 15,430 24K 10 Grams 6,265.00 1,706.00 1,54,300 24K 1 Tola 7,320.00 1,993.00 1,80,050 22K 1 Gram 580.00 158.00 14,280 22K 10 Grams 5,800.00 1,580.00 1,42,800 22K 1 Tola 6,780.00 1,846.00 1,66,900 21K 1 Gram 556.50 151.60 13,700 21K 10 Grams 5,565.00 1,516.00 1,37,000 21K 1 Tola 6,530.00 1,779.00 1,61,300 18K 1 Gram 476.50 129.90 11,740 18K 10 Grams 4,765.00 1,299.00 1,17,400 18K 1 Tola 5,600.00 1,526.00 1,38,000

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary slightly.

With international bullion markets remaining sensitive to currency fluctuations and macroeconomic data releases, Dubai gold prices are expected to stay reactive in the near term. Buyers should monitor live updates and compare rates across retailers before making significant purchases to secure the best value.

