Washington DC [US], February 28 (ANI): US President Trump on Friday (local time) ordered all federal agencies to immediately stop using Anthropic technology amid a growing dispute between the AI company and the Pentagon.

He accused the firm of trying to interfere with how the US military operates and threatening further action if it does not cooperate during a six-month phase-out period.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL NEVER ALLOW A RADICAL LEFT, WOKE COMPANY TO DICTATE HOW OUR GREAT MILITARY FIGHTS AND WINS WARS! That decision belongs to YOUR COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF, and the tremendous leaders I appoint to run our Military. The Leftwing nut jobs at Anthropic have made a DISASTROUS MISTAKE trying to STRONG-ARM the Department of War, and force them to obey their Terms of Service instead of our Constitution. Their selfishness is putting AMERICAN LIVES at risk, our Troops in danger, and our National Security in JEOPARDY."

"Therefore, I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic's technology. We don't need it, we don't want it, and will not do business with them again! There will be a Six Month phase out period for Agencies like the Department of War who are using Anthropic's products, at various levels. Anthropic better get their act together, and be helpful during this phase out period, or I will use the Full Power of the Presidency to make them comply, with major civil and criminal consequences to follow," the post read.

"WE will decide the fate of our Country -- NOT some out-of-control, Radical Left AI company run by people who have no idea what the real World is all about. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the post read.

A day earlier, the US Department of War (DOW) sharply criticised the CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei, after the US-based artificial intelligence firm declined to remove certain safeguards on its AI systems for military use.

US Under Secretary of War Emil Michael accused Amodei of attempting to control military decision-making while calling him a "liar" who has a "God complex". (ANI)

