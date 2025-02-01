Ranchi, February 1: In a shocking incident from Gumela’s Raidiya police station area in Jharkhand, a husband confessed to the brutal murder of a mother and daughter, allegedly driven by his belief in witchcraft. The two victims, identified as Sita Devi (wife of late Rawnah Pradhan) and her daughter Shanti Devi (aged 50), were reported missing since January 30. Their bodies were discovered on February 3 in a remote jungle area.

The accused, Kamlesh Pradhan, a local resident, admitted during police questioning that he killed both women on the evening of January 30 using a sharp weapon. Kamlesh claimed that his wife’s frequent illness led him to believe that the two women had been practising witchcraft, which he believed was the cause of her suffering. His belief in "witchcraft" appears to have driven him to commit the heinous act, which is considered a crime rooted in superstition. Jharkhand Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Raped in West Singhbhum District; Accused Arrested.

The police, after swift action, managed to locate and apprehend Kamlesh, who was in a state of denial initially but later confessed to the crime. According to his statement, he thought that eliminating the women would cure his wife’s chronic illness, which he had blamed on the alleged witchcraft practices of the victims. Jharkhand Shocker: Criminal Shot Dead in Broad Daylight During Gang War at Lohardaga, 1 Arrested.

The police are investigating the case from all angles, but initial findings suggest that witchcraft-related superstition played a central role in this senseless killing. Authorities have emphasized the need for stricter measures to combat witch-hunting and violence related to superstitions, which continue to affect rural communities in the region. The accused has been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2025 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).