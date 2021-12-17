New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Five out of 10 patients infected with COVID-19 Omicron variant admitted at Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital have been discharged after testing negative for the virus, said a hospital official.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Suresh Kumar, LNJP MD said, "LNJP, as the designated Omicron hospital, had ten Omicron cases, of which five have been discharged after testing negative."

Also Read | COVID-19 Compensation: Supreme Court Pulls Up Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan Governments on 'Abysmal' Disbursal Rate.

He further said that the hospital has a separate isolation ward with 100 beds, oxygen supply, and ICU. "We have a separate isolation ward with 100 beds, oxygen supply, and ICU. Fully vaccinated people are not as threatened by Omicron," Kumar added.

As many as 101 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far have been detected across 11 States and Union Territories, the Central government informed on Friday.

Also Read | Karnataka: Woman Ends Life After Lover Concocts His Suicide Story With Friend's Help in Bangalore.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)