Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): A 5-year-old girl died and others were injured after a high-end car hit a scooty in Sector 30 of Noida, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night

Noida Police have seized the BMW car.

The arrested accused have been identified as Yash Sharma and Abhishek Rawat, both students.

The condition of the two injured is critical, said the Noida Police.

More details awaited. (ANI)

