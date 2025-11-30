New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): On the eve of the Winter Session of Parliament, a high-level all-party meeting was convened today at the Parliament House Complex, bringing together 50 leaders from 36 political parties, including several Union Ministers.

The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who welcomed all participants and emphasised the importance of a constructive and productive session.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, called the meeting. It was attended by Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemical & Fertilisers, who also serves as Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. Ministers of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and Dr L Murugan were also present.

Rijiju informed political leaders that the Winter Session 2025 will begin on Monday, 1 December, and, subject to the demands of government business, will conclude on 19 December 2025. The session will comprise 15 sittings spread across 19 days.

He further briefed the gathering that 14 legislative and other items have been tentatively scheduled for consideration during the session. The Government, he assured, is fully prepared to discuss all important issues raised by Members, in accordance with the rules of both Houses.

Leaders from various political parties shared their views on matters they intend to raise during the upcoming session. They affirmed their commitment to cooperate with the Government for the smooth functioning of Parliament.

The upcoming Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to take up several important bills and financial matters. Some of the key legislative business includes: Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025; Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025; Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025; National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Atomic Energy Bill, 2025; Corporate laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025; Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025; Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025.

While financial business will include: Presentation, discussion, and voting on the First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26 and Introduction, consideration, and passing/return of the related Appropriation Bill. (ANI)

