Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) With the addition of 53 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,026, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of three more people, raising the death toll in the district to 11,866, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,318, while the death toll stands at 3,391, another official said.

