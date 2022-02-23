Lucknow, February 22: The stage is all set for phase four of UP Assembly Elections 2022. The polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 began on Wednesday at 7 am. The voting will be held for 60 assembly seats in 9 districts. The voting will conclude at 6 pm.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The votes will be counted on March 10, and by the evening the results will be declared. In the fourth phase, 60 assembly seats across 9 districts will vote. Meanwhile, a total of 624 candidates are in the fray for 60 Assembly seats.

Once a Congress star campaigner, Aditi Singh will be contesting from Rae Bareli on a BJP ticket in UP Assembly Elections 2022. Asha Singh, the mother of the Unnao rape survivor, is in the fray on a Congress ticket from the Unnao seat. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Aditi Singh to Asha Singh, Here is The List of Five Key Candidates in Phase 4 of UP Polls.

It is said that the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3 last year and the Unnao gang rape case are likely to have a significant impact on the UP phase 4 polls. The fourth phase of UP elections will be politically crucial as the Gandhi family's stronghold, Lucknow and Rae Bareli, will be undergoing polls. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Rae Bareli to Unnao, Here Are The Five Key Contests in The Fourth Phase.

In the assembly elections held in 2017, BJP had won 51 of 59 seats. One seat was won by its ally Apna Dal (S). Four were won by SP, while two seats were won by Congress and two by the BSP.

