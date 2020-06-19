Ahmedabad, Jun 19 (PTI) Gujarat reported 540 new coronavirus positive cases on Friday, taking the total to 26,198, the health department said.

With 27 COVID-19 patients dying, death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,619, it said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Results: State-Wise And Party-Wise List of Names of Winning MPs.

On the other hand, 340 patients recovered during the day, taking the number of patients who were discharged from hospital to 18,167.

The state has now 6,412 active cases, with 67 patients put on ventilators.

Also Read | 'We Are All One,' Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at All-Party Meeting Called by PM Narendra Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 26,198, new cases 540, deaths 1,619, discharged 18,167, active cases 6,412 and people tested so far 3,14,301.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)