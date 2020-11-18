Itanagar, Nov 18 (PTI) For the fourth consecutive day COVID-19 recoveries in Arunachal Pradesh surpassed fresh cases with 56 more patients being cured of the disease, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The state registered 36 new coronavirus cases, including three healthcare workers, pushing the tally to 15,904, he said.

A total of 14,644 people have recovered from the disease. The COVID-19 recovery rate is 92.07 per cent, while the death ratio stands at 0.30 per cent, State Surveillance Officer (SSO), Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,212 active cases with a positivity rate at 7.93 per cent, and 48 people have so far succumbed to the virus.

Of the 36 new COVID-19 cases, 11 were reported from the Capital Complex region, six each from East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley and four from West Kameng, the official said.

Two cases each were also recorded in Tawang, Papumpare and Upper Siang, while one each case was also reported from Pakke Kessang, Shi-Yomi and West Siang district respectively, the SSO said.

Barring two, all the patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid Care Centres, he said.

"One each new infection were detected through True Nat and RT-PCR tests while 34 were detected through rapid antigen tests," Dr Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate in the state currently stands at 7.93 per cent.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 768, followed by West Kameng (80), East Siang (57) and Shi-Yomi (55), the official said.

The state has so far tested 3,45,190 samples, including 1,399 on Tuesday, he added.

