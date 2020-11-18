New Delhi, November 18: India's coronavirus tally increased to 89.12 lakh with 38,617 new coronavirus infections reported in the past 24 hours. With 474 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,30,993.

The total active cases reached 4,46,805 after a decrease of 6,596 in the past 24 hours. The number of discharged patients improved to 83,35,110 with 44,739 new discharges in a single day. COVID-19 Tally in Europe Tops 15 Million Amid Surge in Infections Due to Second Wave of Pandemic.

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 89.12 Lakh

With 38,617 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 89,12,908. With 474 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,30,993 Total active cases at 4,46,805 after a decrease of 6,596 in the last 24 hrs Total discharged cases at 83,35,110 with 44,739 new discharges in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/YJqMCnFbCJ — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

Globally, more than 5.52 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.31 lakh have died so far. The tally of COVID-19 infections in Europe topped 15 million on Tuesday, according to a list that has been compiled by leading global trackers. The surge in cases is being attributed to a second wave of the pandemic.

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first COVID-19 self-testing kit for home use that provides results within 30 minutes. The single-use test, made by Lucira Health, has been given emergency use authorization for home use with self-collected nasal swab samples in individuals age 14 and older who are suspected of coronavirus by their health care provider, the FDA said.

