Srinagar, Dec 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 582 fresh COVID-19 cases which took its tally to 1,11,712, while 10 more fatalities pushed the union territory's death toll to 1,718, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 310 were from the Jammu division and 272 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Jammu district recorded the maximum fresh cases at 142, followed by 126 in Srinagar, according to the officials.

The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 5,104, while 419 more patients recovered from the infection. So far, 1,04,890 patients have recovered, the officials said.

Of the 10 fresh deaths, five each were reported from Jammu and Kashmir regions, they said.

