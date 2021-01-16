Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (PTI) Kerala reported 5,960 new COVID-19 cases and 27 related deaths on Saturday, taking the infection count to 8,42,843 and the toll to 3,442, the state government said.

There were no new cases reported among the U.K returnees to the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

As of date, 56 returnees from that country have tested positive and nine among them were detected with the new strain of the virus, she said in a release here.

The release also said that 5,011 people were cured of the virus on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in Kerala to 7,70,768.

The active cases stood at 68,416.

As many as 64,908 samples were examined on Saturday and the test positivity rate stood at 9.19 per cent. So far, a total of 88,16,427 samples have been tested in the state, the Minister said

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number with 1,046 cases today, followed by Kozhikode with 722, Kottayam 552 and Malappuram 489.

The lowest number of 92 cases was reported in Kasaragod.

"Among those infected today, 87 reached the state from outside while 5,403 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 417 are yet to be traced. Fifty three health workers are also among the infected," the minister said.

She said a total of 2,05,561 people are under observation in the state, with 11,094 of them in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Two regions were added to the list of hot spots and nine removed, taking the total to 412.

