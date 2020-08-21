Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A total of 5,995 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

According to the state Health Department, 5,764 recoveries were also reported on Friday.

The total count of cases in the state stands at 3,67,430 and includes 53,413 active cases, 3,07,677 recovered cases and 6,340 deaths.

India's COVID-19 case count on Friday crossed 29 lakh with the country reporting new 68,898 cases. (ANI)

